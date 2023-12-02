Hawley art project resuming with street banners, artists invited to give proposals

With an eye for enhancing Hawley as an art destination, the Wayne County Arts Alliance (WCAA), in collaboration with several other organizations, is inviting regional artists to send submissions of their art, for a panel of jurors to pick for a display of banners up and down Main Avenue.

Known as "Paint the Town," this is a continuation of the vision that began to unfold in 2019 when "Moo," the face of a contented Holstein cow, was picked for what was to be the first of a series of large murals displayed downtown, said Henry Skier, founder of the Foundation for Harmony Presents. "Moo," rendered by Ula Nero of Damascus, is displayed on the side wall of the 126 Main Ave. building of AMSkier Insurance, greeting the public entering downtown going east on Route 6.

The project, temporarily eclipsed by the COVID-19 pandemic, has returned, first with the concept of hanging 15 large vinyl banners, each side showing an artist's work. The second phase, which Skier said might start concurrently in 2024, is to return with the mural theme, again selecting artists' submissions for display on various buildings where the Arts Alliance has permission to hang them.

Speaking of how it started, Skier stated, "It is all about trying to find a way to show Hawley is a home for art, among wonderful attributes, we thought art would be helpful." The Alliance was asked for help to recruit artists for the mural. About 250 submissions were received and jurors picked three. They were only able to exhibit one before the pandemic slowed things down.

Paint the Town

Finally, WCAA Executive Director Janet Gaglione wanted to restart it. Jeanne Genzlinger and Skier relaunched it under the "Paint the Town" theme. The WCAA is collaborating with Downtown Hawley Partnership (DHP) and the Foundation for Harmony Presents to make it happen.

"Moo is going to have company," Skier said.

"Paint the Town" is meant to follow Route 6 from The Settlers Inn through town and reaching Harmony in the Woods, a concert/arts venue that debuted in 2020, initiated by Skier and the Skier Foundation, where they have a plan to exhibit paintings of the late Oliver Johnson.

The banners will be concentrated on Main Avenue downtown, where DHP has been displaying banners on utility poles. They will stay up all year except during December when electric snowflakes are hung.

Kate Hayes, project coordinator, commented, "The goal really is to beautify and add vitality to Hawley. We see this program as a multi-year initiative which will engage the community, visitors, merchants as well as the artists." She said she has not found other towns that engage in this kind of banner project, which will help make Hawley a destination.

Gaglione stated that WCAA, which formed in 2003, has done art projects around Wayne County. In 2023, they bought a building in downtown Honesdale for their galleries. "I am thrilled to be doing another project in Hawley, and something big like this in Hawley to prove to everyone else we are not just Main Street, Honesdale."

DHP initiated the Community Art Project in 2020 with deer sculptures painted by artists and found around town, DHP board member Elaine Herzog noted, which was in its third season in 2023. "I see this project obviously as a much larger project, more comprehensive," she said. "The arts and culture addition to our natural assets is just one more arrow in our quiver to make things better in the community for residents and visitors alike."

Art legacy

A noted Hawley artist and gallery owner, Juan Espino, has done much work capturing the history of Hawley buildings and streetscapes. He said he looks to invest the best of himself for "Paint the Town." He said Hawley has an important art legacy, which Paint the Town can help others appreciate.

Various cities have walking art displays that allow people to understand about living and working there, and what the area has to offer, said committee member Scott Eitelberg, chief operating officer of Settlers Hospitality. "Why not Hawley? I think we can really showcase very unique and special things to this area," he said.

Jeanne Genzlinger said she envisions future phases, including bringing it to Hawley Silk Mill campus.

Brittany Chadderdon, another member of the project committee, commented that when people visit Hawley and witness the art, they may sense the community has a strong foundation and be a place they will want to return. "The more they can get art out of... people's studios and put it on the streets is not something every place can do, not every small town has that capability."

A kickoff event for the Paint the Town project with the artists is being discussed, as well as other possibilities.

How to submit art

Artists do not have to be WCAA members or from Hawley. A variety of artistic styles and subject matter are welcome. The art does not have to be about Hawley.

The art may be paintings or photographs. Ownership of the original work remains with the artist. The art will be displayed on 28-by-60-inch vertical banners; some images might have to be cropped to fit the vertical format. Because they will be viewed by motorists and pedestrians, strong graphic qualities and vivid colors are important to be effective, the WCAA advises.

Applications for submissions are needed by Jan. 20, 2024. Selections will be anointed soon afterward, and the banners are scheduled to be installed on utility poles in April 2024.

Up to three images per artist may be submitted. Low-resolution images (72 dpi and 650 pixels on the longest side) are requested for judging. Those selected need to be high-resolution (300 dpi and 5,000 pixels on the longest side) jpeg images. The title, medium, year created, contact phone number and email address are required.

For information, contact Janet Gaglione at 570-729-5740 or email waynecountyartsalliance@gmail.com with "Paint the Town" in the subject line.

