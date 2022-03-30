Hawaii Couple Files for Temporary Restraining Order Against Ezra Miller Following Actor's Arrest

Ezra Miller

Hawai'i Police Department

Ezra Miller's legal woes continue after being charged with disorderly conduct and harassment for two alleged incidents at a Hawaii karaoke bar over the weekend.

Two Hilo residents filed for a temporary restraining order against the 29-year-old Justice League star in the Third Circuit District Court on Tuesday, according to a court document obtained by PEOPLE claiming that Miller harassed and threatened them.

The complaint alleges that Miller "burst into the bedroom of the petitioner(s) and threatened" the alleged male victim by "saying 'I will bury you and your slut wife' " on Monday.

The document claims that Miller stole some of the alleged victims' personal belongings, including a social security card, wallet, passport, driver's license and bank cards.

"The respondent is famous and wealthy," the document continues. "This makes access to weapons much easier; as well as sending associates to harass the petitioner."

The document, signed by both petitioners Tuesday, also says that "unless Respondent(s)' wrongful conduct is stopped or prevented by order of the Court, Petitioner(s) will suffer substantial emotional distress."

Miller had allegedly been staying at the couple's home while in Hawaii, Radar reports, after one of them met the actor at a farmer's market. Sources told the outlet that the couple bailed Miller out of jail on a $500 bond on Monday following his arrest at the karaoke bar.

It was after that, when Miller was back at the couple's home, that he allegedly barged in on them, according to Radar.

As the matter remains an ongoing investigation, the Hawaii Police Department has no comment. PEOPLE has reached out to Miller's representatives and is awaiting a response.

In a news release, the Hawaii Police Department confirmed Miller was arrested early Monday and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment over incidents at the Hilo karaoke bar.

According to the news release, officers responded to the unnamed bar on Silva Street in Hilo on Sunday at around 11:30 p.m., after reports of disorderly conduct.

Police say the actor got "agitated" by people singing karaoke at the bar and then started to use derogatory language.

"Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts," added the HPD. "The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times."

Miller is set to appear in the upcoming film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, out April 15. They'll be reprising the role as Credence Barebone / Aurelius Dumbledore, after previously playing the part in the first two installments as part of the Wizarding World franchise.

They'll also step back into the shoes of Barry Allen in The Flash, the lightning-fast superhero's first standalone film, which is currently scheduled to hit theaters in June 2023.

Miller first played The Flash in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and again later that year in Suicide Squad. They were back in 2017's Justice League, on the small screen in Arrow, and most recently, HBO Max's Peacemaker.