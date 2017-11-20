Haunt your holidays with these ultimate Xenomorph models made by 'Alien' franchise FX team (exclusive)

What do you get the Alien fan who has everything? The studioADI Collection provides several answers to that burning holiday season question. Debuting on Dec. 1, this new line of fine art collectibles comes from the franchise’s minders at 20th Century Fox Consumer Products and the celebrated special effects house, Amalgamated Dynamics, a.k.a. studioADI, which oversaw the on-screen evolution of Xenomorphs across nearly two decades and four — almost five — movies.

Amalgamated founders Alec Gillis and Tom Woodruff Jr. first met on the set of James Cameron’s 1986 sequel Aliens as assistants to F/X legend, Stan Winston, and then took a central role starting with 1992’s Alien 3 and continuing through Alien: Resurrection, both Alien vs. Predator movies and Neill Blomkamp’s since-abandoned Alien 5. The studioADI collection highlights some of their most memorable contributions to the franchise, including the Queen Alien embryo growing inside Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) in David Fincher’s third Alien installment, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this past summer, as well as the famously freaky-looking newborn human/Xenomorph hybrid from Alien: Resurrection, which was released 20 years ago this month.

Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment earlier this year about their two decades in the Alien universe, the duo emphasized that they viewed it as a privilege to continue work started by the creature’s creator, legendary Swiss artist, H.R. Giger. “We were so ready to take on the mantle of doing H.R. Giger right, making him proud as an artist,” Gillis said. As seen in the films, as well as these collectibles, the design takes Giger’s original ideas and pushes them in interesting new directions. Besides the Newborn and Queen Alien embryo pieces, the studioADI Collection will also feature Alien: Resurrection‘s Swimming Alien Study Model, and the scale models of the heads of both the Newborn and the Queen Alien.