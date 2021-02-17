Hasbro Stops Making Toys Based on Gina Carano's Mandalorian Character After Her Removal from Show

Hasbro no longer plans to make toys based on Gina Carano's former Star Wars character.

The 38-year-old actress and former MMA fighter will not return to her role as Cara Dune in Disney+'s The Mandalorian series after her controversial social media posts, Lucasfilm announced last week. Now, Julie Duffy, SVP of Global Communications for Hasbro, tells PEOPLE in a statement that the company is discontinuing toys based on her popular character.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: Gina Carano attends the Premiere of Disney's "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" on December 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

"We're thrilled to have the privilege of creating products featuring characters and stories from The Mandalorian for our fans. Hasbro has completed development of all season 1 and 2 product featuring Cara Dune, and there are no current plans to create more," says Duffy. "We are actively working with our retail partners to address existing orders."

In the studio's statement last week, Lucasfilm said Carano is "not currently employed" by them and "there are no plans for her to be in the future." The statement added, "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Carano's dismissal comes after she shared several controversial posts on social media, prompting social media backlash and calls for her removal from the franchise. In one screenshot captured by a social media user, Carano shared a post from another account that seemingly compared the treatment of conservatives in the U.S. to that of Jewish people during Nazi-era Germany.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Gina Carano

On Friday, Carano hit back at critics without apologizing, and revealed a new movie project with The Daily Wire, a conservative news and opinion website founded by conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro. A rep for Carano did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true," Carano said in a statement to Deadline. "I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob."

"I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before and I hope it inspires others to do the same," she added. "They can't cancel us if we don't let them."

In September, Carano also came under fire when she changed her Twitter bio to read "beep/bop/boop" — which some people believed was an insensitive reference to preferred pronouns social media users often include in their profile pages.

"They're mad cuz I won't put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives. After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop I'm not against trans lives at all," she tweeted at the time.

Carano later removed the words. She explained that her Mandalorian costar Pedro Pascal — whose sister Lux recently came out as a transgender woman — helped her "understand why people were putting them in their bios."

"I didn't know before but I do now. I won't be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to," she previously wrote in a tweet. "I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable & freedom to choose."

She added in another tweet, "Beep/bop/boop has zero to do with mocking trans people & 💯 to do with exposing the bullying mentality of the mob that has taken over the voices of many genuine causes."