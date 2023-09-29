Hasbro assembles the Marvel Avengers Epic Hero series — here's your exclusive first look

Talk about your epic introductions. Marvel's mightiest super-team, The Avengers, is joining Hasbro's Epic Hero Series line and Yahoo Entertainment has your exclusive first look at the new toys and figures that the toy giant is... assembling. Available at most major retailers in 2024, Hasbro's Marvel Avengers Epic Hero Series collections includes 4-inch scale versions of such popular characters as Black Panther, Hulk and not just one, but two Captain Americas: Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson.

Marvel Avengers Epic Hero Series Action Figures: Sam Wilson (Courtesy of Hasbro) (Hasbro)

Sam Wilson's Cap heads up an Avengers quartet that also includes Thor, Iron Man and Black Panther. Retailing for $9.99 each, these figures boast comic book ready designs and signature accessories, including Cap's trusty shield and Thor's trusty hammer.

Marvel Avengers Epic Hero Series Deluxe Action Figures: Hulk and Thor (Courtesy of Hasbro) (Hasbro)

When it comes to Marvel's most heavy-hitting characters, look no further than Hulk and Thanos. Naturally, those two titans are the flagship Deluxe Action Figures in the Avengers Epic Hero series line, retailing for $12.99 each. Pit them against each other for rock-'em-sock-'em fights that take advantage of their multiple points of articulation.

Marvel Avengers Epic Hero Series Battle Gear Action Figures: Iron Man and Captain America (Courtesy of Hasbro) (Hasbro)

Captain American and Iron Man memorably battled each other to a standstill in Captain America: Civil War. Now, the head-butting duo head up Hasbro's Battle Gear Action Figures, which come with five accessories that level up your figure in a major way. Check out what Cap looks like when he's fully assembled.

Marvel Avengers Epic Hero Series Battle Gear Action Figures: Steven Rogers (Courtesy of Hasbro) (Hasbro)

Retailing for $14.99 each, these Battle Gear Action Figures are always dressed for the occasion.

Marvel Avengers Epic Hero Series Black Panther Claw Strike ATV (Courtesy of Hasbro) (Hasbro)

Speaking of amazing accessories, you'll definitely want to send Black Panther on a road trip atop his Claw Strike ATV. Retailing for $24.99, this action figure-and-vehicle combo includes a Vibranium projectile that you can fire mid-chase. And if Black Panther is taking fire, Wakanda's champion can assemble a shield out of the ATV claws. No matter how you slice it, that's one sharp ride.

Hasbro's Marvel Avengers Epic Hero Series toys are available January 2024 at most major retailers including Amazon.