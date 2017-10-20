Harvey Weinstein Is in Treatment — but Defiant Mogul Is 'Not Listening to Anyone,' Says Source

Harvey Weinstein attends A Love Affair With World Oceans Day at Milk Studios in New York City in June 2016. (Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)

Harvey Weinstein is getting treatment but is still defiant in the face of allegations of sexual misconduct spanning decades, a source tells PEOPLE.

“He’s not listening to anyone,” says the source.

The source says that rather checking into a residential rehab facility, Weinstein, 65, is staying at a luxury resort in Arizona and attending out-patient sessions.

While Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on,” a second insider tells PEOPLE the movie mogul doesn’t think he needs round-clock help.

“He agreed to treatment, but he doesn’t think he needs rehab,” says the insider.

However, a source close to the situation says Weinstein has acknowledged that he needs and “wants help.”

“His team set him up at a secure place to get him the help he needs — he knows and wants help.”

The movie mogul is also still using his cell phone regularly.

“He is focused on business and in constant contact with people,” adds the insider.

It’s unclear how long Weinstein treatment in Arizona will last, but the insider tells PEOPLE: “He is making plans to return to L.A. in the near future.”

More than 40 women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of sexually inappropriate behavior since a New York Times report first revealed allegations of abuse spanning decades.

Actresses Asia Argento, Rose McGowan, Lysette Anthony, and Lucia Evans have all claimed they were forced to perform a sex act by Weinstein. In a subsequent report by the New Yorker, another unnamed woman alleged the producer had raped her. According to the New York Times, Weinstein has reached civil settlements with eight different women relating to inappropriate sexual behavior.

The LAPD announced Thursday that the Robbery Homicide Division has interviewed another potential sexual assault victim, an unnamed Italian actress. New York police have already launched two active sex crime investigation into Weinstein, and London’s Metropolitan police are looking into allegations made by three other women.

Weinstein has since been removed from his company and his wife, Georgina Chapman, has separated from him.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”