Harvey Weinstein told Cara Delevingne she wouldn't make it in Hollywood as a gay woman, she says

Cara Delevingne opened up in a new interview about how identifying as queer has affected her Hollywood career through the years.

“In the beginning, I don’t think it helped,” Delevingne, 27, said in a new interview with Net-a-Porter. “One of the first things Harvey Weinstein ever said to me was, ‘You will never make it in this industry as a gay woman – get a beard.’ ”

The model and actress came forward in October 2017 with allegations against Weinstein, who is scheduled to go to trial in January 2020, where he'll face five charges: two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual act, and two counts of rape.

“When I’d just started to audition for films, he was naming people (women) I’m friends with – famous people – and asking, ‘Have you slept with this person?’ I just thought: this is insane," Delevingne added.

Back in 2017, Delevingne described an encounter with Weinstein in an Instagram post and in a statement to New York Magazine and Huffington Post contributor Yashar Ali, saying the movie producer attempted to kiss her in a hotel room.

"As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature," she wrote.

Delevingne is now in a relationship with "Pretty Little Liars" alum Ashley Benson. Through seven months of filming of Amazon's "Carnival Row," Delevingne was living in Prague, while Benson lived in Los Angeles.

“I’d never truly let anyone in before, for fear of them leaving,” she said. “I never really trusted people, or felt worthy of it, and I always pushed them away. She’s the first person that has said: ‘You can’t push me away. I’m going to be nice to you, I love you.’ ”

Delevingne added: “I’m just like, wait, so all I have to do is just let you be nice to me? Why have I never done that before? OK. ... Long-distance relationships are always tough. We make it work, though. We have to. And it definitely makes me a better, happier person."

