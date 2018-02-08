Harvey Weinstein threatened to break my kneecaps, claims Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Pinault has said that Harvey Weinstein once threatened to ‘break her kneecaps’.

Hayek Pinault has previously claimed that Weinstein had made aggressive advances towards her, and had threatened to kill her when he was spurned.

She made this latest allegation while speaking with Oprah Winfrey during a recording of her SuperSoul Conversations in front of an audience in New York.

The threat was allegedly made during the filming of the Oscar-winning movie Frida, the biopic of the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, in 2002.

Hayek Pinault says that Weinstein, who produced the movie, approached the film’s director Julie Taymor and said: “I am going to break the kneecaps of that ‘C-word.’”

The actress made other startling claims against Weinstein in December in the New York Times, saying that he pressured her into filming a same-sex love scene in the film, and that she spent years saying ‘no’ to him.

“No to opening the door to him at all hours of the night, hotel after hotel, location after location, where he would show up unexpectedly, including one location where I was doing a movie he wasn’t even involved with,” she wrote.

“No to me taking a shower with him. No to letting him watch me take a shower. No to letting him give me a massage. No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage. No to letting him give me oral sex. No to my getting naked with another woman.”

She claimed that he once said: “I will kill you, don’t think I can’t.”

Weinstein denied the claims at the time, a rep for the producer saying in a statement: “Mr. Weinstein does not recall pressuring Salma to do a gratuitous sex scene with a female co-star and he was not there for the filming.

“He was very proud of her best actress Academy Award nomination for Frida and continues to support her work.”

