Harvey Weinstein Speaks Out Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal: 'We All Make Mistakes'

Harvey Weinstein attends the DeGrisogono ‘Love On The Rocks’ during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, France on May 23, 2017. (Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Harvey Weinstein spoke to cameras on Wednesday while leaving his daughter’s Los Angeles house, saying he was “not doing OK” and hoping for a “second chance” after numerous women in Hollywood accused the movie mogul of sexual misconduct.

“I’m hanging in. I’m trying my best,” Weinstein said in a video by TMZ.

When a cameraman said he was glad to see the producer was all right, he responded, “I’m not doing okay, but I’m trying. I gotta get help.”

He added, “We all make mistakes. Second chance, I hope.”

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Weinstein, 65, had flown out of Los Angeles to enter a residential treatment facility. The producer was spotted boarding a private jet on Wednesday from the Van Nuys airport in California and landed in Arizona later that night.

Cameras caught Weinstein leaving his 22-year-old daughter Remy’s house, where the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a “family disturbance call” around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Harvey and Remy had a yelling argument, and Harvey left her house upset,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding, “He seemed stressed out and very unhappy.”

Earlier in the day, he issued a statement to Page Six, saying, “I am profoundly devastated. I have lost my wife and kids, whom I love more than anything else.”

Weinstein’s argument with his daughter comes in the midst of an ongoing sexual harassment scandal with actresses including Cara Delevingne, Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow speaking out against Weinstein’s alleged behavior. Others have accused Weinstein of sexual assault.

In response to the lengthy allegations made against Weinstein in the New Yorker piece, a spokesperson for Weinstein said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

In a bombshell New York Times report last week, eight women accused him of acting inappropriately. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with eight women, including actress Rose McGowan.

Following the initial report, Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.” He has since been fired from his powerhouse studio, The Weinstein Company, and his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced she’s leaving him.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” Chapman said in a statement to PEOPLE.

On Tuesday, Paltrow and Jolie told of their own accounts of alleged sexual harassment. Paltrow told the Times that Weinstein sexually harassed her in a hotel room when she was 22. The encounter allegedly ended with Weinstein placing his hands on her and suggesting a massage.

Jolie also told the outlet that she had a “bad experience” with Weinstein in a hotel room during the release of Playing by Heart in the late ’90s.

Also on Tuesday, the The New Yorker revealed — among 13 different women’s accounts of alleged sexual harassment, assault or rape — that the mogul allegedly forcibly performed oral sex on Italian actress Asia Argento two decades ago. Actresses Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette also claimed that after rejecting Weinstein’s unwanted advances, they were removed from or kept from being hired for projects.