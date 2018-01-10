Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman reach divorce settlement

Georgina Chapman is one step closer to ending her marriage to disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein. According to multiple reports, the pair reached a divorce settlement in late December. “Page Six,” which broke the news, alleges the Marchesa co-founder will walk away with an amount between $15 million and $20 million.

Weinstein, 65, and Chapman, 41, share two children, ages 7 and 4. TMZ reports that the settlement includes both custody and property agreements. While there was a prenup in place, the pair’s 10th anniversary was last month, which bumped up her spousal support up to around $400,000 annually, according to the outlet.

Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein in October, shortly after he was accused of sexual harassment, misconduct, and/or assault by multiple women. Weinstein has denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” she said in a statement. “I have chosen to leave my husband.”

At the time, Weinstein issued a statement of his own, exclaiming, “Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for. I sat down with my wife, Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family. We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate,” he said. “I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild.”

More than 80 women — including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, and Salma Hayek — have come forward to share allegations against Weinstein.

The former media mogul has been receiving treatment at a facility in Arizona.

