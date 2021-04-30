Can Harvey Weinstein Get a Fair Trial in LA?

The disgraced producer will be extradited to L.A., a judge is expected to rule on Friday Harvey Weinstein will soon be extradited to Los Angeles to face 11 sexual assault charges following an indictment earlier this month. But with a case as well-documented and high-profile as his, and an effort from Weinstein to appeal his 2020 New York conviction on felony rape and sex crime charges, how will the L.A. case play out since the disgraced mogul is currently serving serving a 23-year term in a maximum-security facility in New York State — and can he get a fair trial given all the publicity around his first conviction on similar charges? Read on for answers to questions you may have about Weinstein’s impending L.A. trial. Weinstein was charged in L.A. last year. Why hasn’t the trial begun yet? Yes, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office charged Weinstein in January 2020 with rape and sexual battery under then-D.A. Jackie Lacey. At the time, the D.A.’s office expected to extradite Weinstein to L.A. shortly after his Manhattan trial concluded, but the process has continually been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the situation in L.A. has continued to improve —...

