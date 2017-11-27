Harvey Weinstein Expelled From Directors Guild of America

The Directors Guild of America has expelled disgraced ex-mogul Harvey Weinstein, more than a month after announcing it had launched disciplinary proceedings.

A DGA representative told Variety on Monday that Weinstein had resigned his guild membership and added, “We have no further comment.”

The DGA also had removed Weinstein from its web site as of Monday. He had been listed as a DGA member on the dga.org site even after the DGA launched disciplinary proceedings on Oct. 21. Weinstein and his brother Bob Weinstein are credited as the co-directors on the 1986 movie “Playing for Keeps.”

The disciplinary proceedings were filed on Oct. 13. The DGA said eight days later, “The DGA has a long-standing practice of not commenting on internal union matters, but has decided to make an exception in this case to acknowledge the filing of charges. However, because of due process concerns that are a part of federal requirements for labor unions, the DGA cannot comment further.”

Weinstein’s career and reputation has been in free-fall since the Oct. 5 publication of a New York Times article detailing settlements that were paid to women including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan. The expose has prompted dozens of women to come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault, leading to multiple criminal investigations.

The DGA also issued a condemnation of sexual harassment on Oct. 21, which said:

“The DGA condemns sexual harassment. There must be no tolerance for such deplorable abuses of power. This isn’t about one person. We must recognize sexual harassment is endemic in our society, and painfully, in our industry.

We believe that every individual has the right to a safe workplace. The unfortunate truth is that there are those who abuse the power that they hold.

For far too long, many have not spoken out – directors, agents, crew, executives, performers, producers, writers. This shameful code of complicity must be broken.

As directors and team members who solve problems for a living, we are committed to eradicating the scourge of sexual harassment on our industry.”

