Harvey Weinstein’s Ex-Personal Assistant Files Sexual Harassment Suit

Over a month after a former personal assistant to much accused and disgraced Harvey Weinstein said she was planning a sexual harassment lawsuit of her own, Sandeep Rehal has today taken her ex-boss and the Weinstein Company to court

“For over two years Plaintiff Sandeep Rehal was forced to work in a pervasive and severe sexually hostile work environment at The Weinstein Company LLC and The Weinstein Company Holdings LLC, defined by endless offensive, degrading, and sexually harassing actions, statements, and touching at the hands of her boss, Harvey Weinstein,” said the filing today in New York Supreme Court (read it here).

“By February 2015, the hostile work environment created by Harvey Weinstein and condoned and enabled by TWC, Robert Weinstein, and the head of Human Resources Frank Gil, escalated to an emotional breaking point for Ms. Rehal,” the wide ranging but unspecified damages and injunction seeking complaint adds of the aide, who worked for Weinstein from 2013 to 2015.” She had no choice but to leave the job she needed to support herself. As a result of the hostile work environment caused by the incessant sexual harassment, Ms. Rehal has suffered, and continues to suffer from severe emotional distress, anxiety, depression, humiliation, fear, anguish and loss of self-esteem.”

“No one should have to endure what Ms. Rehal experienced at the hands of Harvey Weinstein,” said the former TWC employee’s attorney Genie Harrison in early December after Rehal was mentioned in a New York Times story about the producer and his alleged vile behavior.

Facing a plethora of lawsuits since the NYT expose of October 5 first put the spotlight on his seemingly sexual harassing and sexual assaulting actions, Weinstein is also under investigation by the NYPD, the LAPD, UK police and the Beverly Hills cops In the past several months, more 80 women such as Ashley Judd have gone public with tales of harassment, abuse, unwanted advances, retaliation and even rape by Weinstein. The revelations of the behavior by Weinstein and others have also seen the rise of the #MeToo Movement and the creation of the Time’s Up legal defense fund, among other responses.

