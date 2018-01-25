Harvey Weinstein’s Ex-Assistant Says She Was Required to Clean Up After His ‘Sexual Encounters’

Harvey Weinstein’s former personal assistant has sued the disgraced Hollywood mogul claiming she was required to clean up after his “sexual encounters,” according to court documents filed Thursday.

Sandeep Rehal is suing Weinstein, his brother Bob, The Weinstein Company and the company’s head of human resources Frank Gil for being “forced to work in a pervasive and severe sexually hostile work environment,” The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Rehal — who began working for Weinstein in 2013 when she was 26 years old — quit in February 2015 when she reached “an emotional breaking point,” per the documents.

Weinstein has denied Rehal’s allegations. A spokesperson for the producer told PEOPLE in a statement that “Mr. Weinstein categorically denies these claims and his lawyers will respond in the appropriate legal forum with evidence proving they are untrue, a spokesperson.”

The documents state that “much of Ms. Rehal’s work as an employee of TWC involved catering to Harvey Weinstein’s sexual appetites and activities,” which included being involved in both the “preparations” and the “clean up” of Weinstein’s “extremely prolific sexual encounters.”

Rehal claimed those preparations included maintaining a “list of contacts with a special asterisk that identified Harvey Weinstein’s ‘girls,’ ” purchasing women’s lingerie, “managing the stock” of Weinstein’s erectile dysfunction injections, and setting up an apartment close to Weinstein’s office “for him to use with one of his sexual liasons.”

Rehal also claimed that part of her duties included cleaning up “the semen on the couch in Harvey Weinstein’s office,” which Rehal alleged “happened on a regular basis, three or so times a week when Harvey Weinstein was in New York.”

View photos Bob and Harvey Weinstein More

Rehal went on to allege that Weinstein “used sexist and sexual language” to refer to her in the office and that “on an almost weekly basis” she was “required to take dictation of emails from [Weinstein] while he was naked.”

Additionally, she also claimed that “almost every time” she drove with Weinstein in his Lexus SUV, “he made her sit in the back with him and touched her thighs.”

And far from being a secret, Rehal claimed that Weinstein’s “sexual abuse and conduct, and his use of the office, TWC, and the staff to enable it” was “common knowledge.”

The Oscar-winning producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”