Harvey Weinstein Denies Ever Committing "Sexual Assault"

The following article contains allegations of sexual misconduct that some readers may find distressing.

Harvey Weinstein has denied ever committing "sexual assault" in response to new allegations about his past conduct.

The New York Times published its latest investigative report on Tuesday (December 6), alleging that the film producer surrounded himself with a "complicity machine" of other powerful media figures and organisations to keep his indiscretions a secret for decades.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment by more than 80 women - including Paz de la Huerta, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, Cara Delevingne and Lupita Nyong'o - and is currently being investigated in both the US and the UK.

In response to these latest claims about Weinstein's "complicity machine" in the Times, his representatives have released a new statement in which they say the producer may only be guilty of "impolitic behavior".

"Mr. Weinstein has never at any time committed an act of sexual assault, and it is wrong and irresponsible to conflate claims of impolitic behavior or consensual sexual contact later regretted, with an untrue claim of criminal conduct," his lawyers told TheWrap.

"There is a wide canyon between mere allegation and truth, and we are confident that any sober calculation of the facts will prove no legal wrongdoing occurred. Nonetheless, to those offended by Mr. Weinstein's behavior, he remains deeply apologetic."

His legal team also flatly denied the Times' reporting that Weinstein had been known to abuse his company credit card for purchases that blurred the lines between "business or personal".

"At no time during his tenure at either Miramax or TWC [The Weinstein Company] did Mr. Weinstein ever utilize company resources for personal expenditures, and in the few instances where there was any confusion, Mr. Weinstein immediately reimbursed the company out of his own pocket," his attorneys insisted.

Weinstein has been seeking treatment for undisclosed issues in Arizona since shortly after the first allegations against him were made public in October.

Rape Crisis England and Wales works towards the elimination of sexual violence. If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland's helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

