Harvey Weinstein Charged With Three More Rapes in Beverly Hills

Harvey Weinstein was hit with six additional criminal charges on Friday, stemming from three alleged rapes in Beverly Hills.

Weinstein allegedly raped a woman at a hotel sometime between September 2004 and September 2005. Weinstein is also accused of raping a second woman on two occasions in November 2009 and November 2010.

The Beverly Hills Police Department investigated the cases, which were presented to the D.A.’s office for filing consideration on Sept. 15.

Weinstein, 68, was already awaiting extradition to Los Angeles to face sexual assault and rape charges related to three other victims. He is currently serving a 23-year sentence in state prison near Buffalo, N.Y., after being convicted in New York City in February of rape and sexual assault.

An extradition hearing is set for Dec. 11.

In total, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has filed 11 counts against Weinstein. If convicted on all charges, he could face up to 140 years to life in prison, the prosecutors’ office said.

The D.A.’s office has not identified the victims. The accusers in the new charges are listed only as Jane Doe #4 and Jane Doe #5.

Weinstein is charged with forcible rape and forcible oral copulation for an incident involving Jane Doe #4 that occurred sometime between Sept. 1, 2004, and Sept. 30, 2005.

Weinstein also accused of raping Jane Doe #5 twice — first, between Nov. 2, 2009, and Dec. 1, 2009, and a second time on Nov. 5, 2010. He faces four charges — two each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation — for those incidents.

More than 100 women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault or other misconduct since the New York Times first reported on allegations against him three years ago.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey initially filed four charges against Weinstein on Jan. 6, just as jury selection got underway in his New York trial. The original L.A. charges accused Weinstein of raping and sexually assaulting two women at different hotels within a 48-hour period in February 2013.

A fifth count was added in April, accusing Weinstein of sexual battery by restraint of a woman at a hotel room in May 2010.

“I am thankful to the first women who reported these crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward,” Lacey said in a statement on Friday. “The willingness of these latest victims to testify against a powerful man gives us the additional evidence we need to build a compelling criminal case.”

D.A. spokesman Greg Risling said that the two new accusers first came forward to police after the initial L.A. charges were filed in January.

Weinstein’s spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, said his team is still gathering information about the new charges.

“Harvey Weinstein has always maintained that every one of his physical encounters throughout his entire life have been consensual. That hasn’t changed,” Engelmayer said. “At this moment we cannot comment on the additional charges until we learn more about them.”

The former producer is expected to appeal his conviction in New York. His extradition to Los Angeles has faced repeated delays due to the pandemic.

If extradited, he would be housed in the Los Angeles County jail for the duration of his trial, and then sent back to New York to complete his sentence there.

