Harvey Weinstein Accuser Files New Sexual Assault Suit in Los Angeles

A year after a Los Angeles jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on her claims Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in a Beverly Hills hotel room in 2013, the woman known as Jane Doe No. 2 at Weinstein’s California criminal trial has filed a lawsuit against the disgraced former movie mogul.

The woman, who also testified at Weinstein’s criminal trial in New York, filed her 14-page lawsuit Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. It names Weinstein and The Weinstein Company as defendants and includes claims of sexual assault and battery, vicarious liability and negligence.

The plaintiff recounts the allegations she previously described for jurors on both coasts, claiming she met Weinstein through a woman named Claudia Salinas and joined him at the Montage Hotel on Feb. 19, 2013 to discuss a script she was writing and possible acting opportunities. She claims Weinstein lured her to a private suite with Salinas in tow and “trapped” her in a bathroom.

“Weinstein opened the shower door blocking the exit door and removed his clothes and lightly rinsed himself in the shower,” the lawsuit reads. “Weinstein then forcefully grabbed plaintiff’s breast and masturbated himself. At the time, plaintiff’s body was trapped against the sink area.”

The woman repeatedly said “No” and “No, please don’t touch me,” but Weinstein “did not stop his attack,” the filing reads. “The plaintiff remained in terror that defendant Weinstien would hurt her more. Defendant Weinstein reached under plaintiff’s clothing and attempted to touch underneath her underwear and manually penetrate plaintiff’s vagina,” the suit continues.

The lawsuit alleges Weinstein “resumed forcefully groping plaintiff’s breast until he ejaculated onto a towel on the floor.” Weinstein’s lawyer, Alan Jackson, declined to comment on the recent filing.

The once-powerful movie mogul was already serving a 23-year prison sentence for his 2020 conviction for rape and sexual assault in New York when he was convicted of three counts of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles on Dec. 19, 2022.

After deliberating 10 days, the Los Angeles jury failed to reach verdicts on the rape and oral copulation charges related to Jennifer Seibel Newsom, the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and the sexual battery by restraint charge involving Jane Doe No. 2. Mistrials were declared for those three charges.

Weinstein, 71, was sentenced to 16 years in prison in February for his California conviction. He’s due to serve his Los Angeles County sentence after his sentence in New York is completed.

Prosecutors decided last March that they would not seek to re-try Weinstein on the charges that didn’t reach an unanimous verdict. Jane Doe No. 2 said in a letter to the court that she was disappointed in the decision. The new lawsuit filed by her longtime lawyer Gloria Allred will allow Jane Doe No. 2 to pursue her claims with a civil jury and also seek damages from Weinstein’s company.

Her lawsuit alleges The Weinstein Company “engaged in a cover up” of Weinstein’s actions and a “concerted effort to hide evidence.” The new complaint is seeking fast and future medical expenses, lost earnings and non-economic damages for pain and suffering.

