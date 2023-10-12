Alan Dershowitz Calls Out Newsmax Host Eric Bolling in Tense Interview

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz on Wednesday took issue with Newsmax host Eric Bolling’s characterization of the attitude toward the Israel-Hamas conflict among those on the left.

Bolling began by mentioning the Chicago chapter of the Black Lives Matter group posting—and then backtracking on—a message that seemed to support Hamas militants, and how BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors called for the “end” of Israel during a 2015 Harvard Law School panel. The conservative Newsmax host also pointed out that more than 30 student groups at Harvard signed a letter declaring that Israel is “entirely responsible” for the current situation.

“What’s going on with the new American Democrat?” Bolling asked Dershowitz, a Democrat.

“Well, it’s not Democrats,” he replied. “Democrats are very strongly supportive of Israel. Biden made speeches three times in the last five to six days. I don’t think Israel could ask for anything more from the Democratic Party. It’s these fringe groups on the hard left, the woke progressives, the Socialist Democrats of America who support Hamas, these Black Lives Matter groups in Chicago that support Hamas.”

Dershowitz added that he supported calls for Harvard to release the names of those who signed the anti-Israel letter.

“It is the Democratic Party,” Bolling insisted, after namechecking Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Dershowitz wasn’t having it.

“You’re being biased, and you’re wrong, and you’re confusing the Democratic Party with some fringe people,” he said. “You know, we believe in democracy in America, and so these people got elected, unfortunately. I would never vote for them. I wouldn’t vote for any of those people if they ran against Republicans. I would vote for the Republican. I’m a Democrat, so you’re objecting to me here and that’s just not right.”

Bolling then said he was just referring to “the new American Democrat”–a label he wouldn’t apply to Dershowitz, whom Donald Trump hired in 2020 as a defense lawyer in his first impeachment trial.

“I challenge you, sir, to show me an elected official on the Republican side who has the same feelings about Israel and Hamas and takes the side of Hamas,” Bolling said. “I don’t think you’ll be able to find one.”

