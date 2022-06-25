Harry Styles says the overturning of Roe v. Wade marks a 'dark day for America'

Harry Styles took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the overturning of Roe v. Wade. (Photo: Jim Dyson/Redferns)

Harry Styles is speaking out about the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled to reverse the 1973 decision, which protected abortion rights nationwide. Now, the issue of abortion is up to the states, however, 13 states have so-called “trigger laws” in place effectively banning the medical procedure upon Roe’s reversal. Other states have placed great limits on abortion care.

In a statement he shared on Twitter and his Instagram Story, the “Sign of the Times” singer — who was born and raised in England — wrote, “I’m absolutely devastated for the people of America today. Check on your friends. Look after each other. We’re all in this together, and the fight is just beginning. A truly dark day for America.”

This is not the first time that Styles, 28, has spoken out about abortion rights. In an interview with Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show in May, the Dunkirk actor spoke about the leaked memo from the Supreme Court, which shared the court’s plans to overturn the ruling.

​​“I think it's quite scary to see how far backwards we're going in a lot of ways,” Styles said at the time. “There should be backlash and uproar for these things.”

He added, “I just don't think anyone should be able to make decisions about anyone else's body. It doesn't really make any sense.”

In addition to Styles speaking out, his girlfriend Olivia Wilde shared posts to her Instagram Story expressing her anger over the issue. That included sharing Michelle Obama’s post about the overturning of Roe v. Wade , as well as a meme likening the current status of America to that of Gilead from The Handmaid’s Tale.