Harry Potter's Emma Watson, Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis in Hogwarts reunion

Much like the Hotel California, you can check out of Hogwarts, but you never truly leave.

As such, the former child stars of the Harry Potter movies had one of their occasional get-togethers, though where, we don’t quite know.

Tom Felton, aka Draco Malfoy, an avid Instagram user with 4.1 million followers, posted the shot online.

Beaming from ear to ear next to him are Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Matthew Lewis (the much transformed Neville Longbottom).

Felton captioned the shot simply ‘School mates #hogwartsalumni’.





It’s been a fair few years since graduation for the threesome, some seven years since the release of the final Potter movie Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part Two, filmed in 2010 and premiered in 2011.

Watson and Lewis are now 28, while Felton is 30.

As well as her acting (having last appeared in Disney’s billion-dollar blockbuster remake of Beauty and the Beast) Watson has been a UN Women Goodwill ambassador for four years, and a forceful advocate for gender equality.

Lewis is next up in Terminal, a thriller also starring Margot Robbie, Simon Pegg, and Mike Myer, due out next month.

Felton, meanwhile, played Laertes in Ophelia, a reworking of Shakespeare’s Hamlet starring Daisy Ridley in the title role, alongside Naomi Watts and Clive Owen.

It premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

