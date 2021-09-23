'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton collapses while playing in Ryder Cup celebrity golf tournament

Tom Felton suffered what appeared to be a medical emergency on Thursday at the Whistling Straits golf course in Wisconsin. The Harry Potter star collapsed while participating in a celebrity golf tournament as part of this week's Ryder Cup. Images show the actor and avid golfer conscious as he was taken on a stretcher from the 18th hole.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a representative for Felton but did not immediately receive a response.

Tom Felton poses for photos during the celebrity matches ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on Thursday. (Getty Images)

According to Golf Digest, Felton was playing with former NHL star Teemu Selanne, 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey captain Mike Eruzione and Olympic speed skater Dan Jansen for the celebrity match. The Origin star's condition is unknown.

Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, turned 34 on Wednesday. He marked the special occasion on social media.

Story developing...