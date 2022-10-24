Harry Potter Star Robbie Coltrane Died from Multiple Organ Failure: Reports

Actor Robbie Coltrane attends the World Premiere of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows - Part 2 at Trafalgar Square on July 7, 2011 in London, England.

Ian Gavan/Getty Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane's cause of death has reportedly been revealed.

The Harry Potter actor's death certificate states that Coltrane died of multiple organ failure, according to multiple outlets including the Daily Mail, TMZ and the Daily Mirror.

Coltrane, who died on Oct. 14 at age 72, had also been suffering from heart blockages, sepsis and a lower respiratory infection, per the outlets' reports.

Additionally, the actor had previously been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, his death certificate reportedly indicates.

A rep for Coltrane declined a request for confirmation/comment from PEOPLE, while a second rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request.

ROBBIE COLTRANE as Hagrid Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Warner Bros. Pictures Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films

Coltrane's agent and friend Belinda Wright confirmed the news of his death to PEOPLE on Friday, sharing that he died that day and calling the actor "a unique talent."

"He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years," Belinda continued.

"For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client ... as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent ... brilliantly witty," she added. "And after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him."

While the actor's cause of death was not immediately apparent, Deadline reported at the time that he "had been in ill health for the past two years," and died in Larbert, Scotland, in a hospital close to his home.

Much of the Harry Potter shared individual tributes to Coltrane on social media and otherwise, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, James and Oliver Phelps, Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright and David Thewlis.

"Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set," star Radcliffe, 33, said in a statement. "I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on (2004's Harry Potter and the) Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up."

"I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed," Radcliffe added. "He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."

Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae; his two children, Alice and Spencer; and Alice and Spencer's mother, Rhona Gemmell.