'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe honors Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon: 'I'm so sad'

"Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe is paying tribute following the death of veteran actor Michael Gambon.

The actor's family said in a statement to the Associated Press Thursday, via his publicist, that he died following "a bout of pneumonia." He was 82.

Gambon was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight franchise films. The Irish actor was cast after the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris, in 2002. Gambon started his role as the magical mentor in 2004 with "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" through the final film, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2."

Radcliffe, who played the titular character in the film franchise from childhood to young adulthood for its entire run, recalled starring alongside Gambon in the movies.

"With the loss of Michael Gambon the world just became considerably less fun," Radcliffe said in a statement shared with USA TODAY by his rep Thursday. "Michael Gambon was one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I’ve ever had the privilege of working with, but despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job.

"He was silly, irreverent and hilarious. He loved his job, but never seemed defined by it. He was an incredible story and joke teller and his habit of blurring the lines of fact and fiction when talking to journalists meant that he was also one of the most entertaining people with whom you could ever wish to do a press junket," Radcliffe said. "The sixth film was where I got to spend the most time working with Michael and he made the hours spent in front of a green screen together more memorable and joyous than they had any right to be.

"I'm so sad to hear he has passed, but I am so grateful for the fact that I am one of the lucky people who got to work with him," Radcliffe said.

James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley in "Harry Potter," shared a sweet memory with Gambon from their time together. "Whilst shooting 'HP6' I worked on the AD department for the whole shoot (apart from the days I was acting). And for that reason I spent many hours with Michael during the shoot," he recalled on X, formerly Twitter. "He was always very funny and very welcoming to share any knowledge he had."

Michael Gambon, veteran actor who played Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter,' dies at 82

"We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Michael Gambon. He brought immeasurable joy to 'Harry Potter' fans from all over the world with his humor, kindness and grace," the "Harry Potter" official Instagram wrote in a tribute. "We will forever hold his memory in our hearts."

"One day we were shooting Dumbledore's final clock tower scene, obviously quite an intense scene," James Phelps said. During breaks, James Phelps said he helped him and his twin Oliver Phelps (who played George Weasley), with their lines for a weekend gig. "It is a memory I've always has as one of the highlights of my 'HP' days."

Very sorry to hear about the passing of Michael Gambon. He was, on and off the camera, a legend. Just a little memory of Michael pic.twitter.com/4M6E6inWMy — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) September 28, 2023

Gambon's family remembered the late actor in a brief statement. "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside," they said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

'Raise your wands': Social media flooded with tributes to Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michael Gambon dies: 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute