New Harry Potter game tease takes fans back to Hogwarts

Forget all about Fantastic Beasts 2, the French word for 'muggle' and Newt Scamander travelling to Paris in The Crimes of Grindelwald – it's time to go back to Hogwarts again.

Warner Bros has teamed up with Los Angeles-based mobile games studio Jam City to develop a whole new Harry Potter game for mobile, and marked the upcoming release of the game with an all-new teaser trailer hinting at what's in store from Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.

Sure, it's not exactly the Potter-fied version of Pokémon Go we're all so excited about, but Hogwarts Mystery does give Potter fans the chance to experience life as a Hogwarts student through a personalised The Sims-like version of yourself.

In the game, players will be able to attend classes (with actual Hogwarts professors, including Hagrid, Snape and McGonagall), as well as learn magical skills, form friendships and battle rivals as they play through their years at Hogwarts.

"Your letter has finally arrived," the game teases. "This is your Hogwarts story."

The game will be available on both iOS and Android, and you can pre-register your interest right here.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will launch later this year under Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment's new label Portkey Games, a label dedicated to creating gaming experiences inspired by JK Rowling's wizarding world.

Rowling's world of witchcraft and wizardry is also currently on display in a new British Library exhibition entitled Harry Potter: A History of Magic – and if you can't make it there yourself, Bloomsbury has published the official comprehensive companion book too.

