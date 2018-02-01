    Harry Potter fans upset that Dumbledore won't be openly gay in Fantastic Beasts 2

    Ben Arnold
    UK Movies Writer

    According to director David Yates, Jude Law’s young Albus Dumbledore, future headmaster of Hogwarts, won’t be openly gay in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

    Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, and when asked whether Law’s version of the character would be gay, as writer J.K. Rowling revealed herself after her Harry Potter books were completed, he said: “Not explicitly. But I think all the fans are aware of that. He had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men.

    “They fell in love with each other’s ideas, and ideology and each other.”

    But many fans actually aren’t too happy about his remarks and they’re taking aim at J.K. Rowling, who’s penned the movie’s script, for not making his sexuality a bit more explicit now that she has the chance.

    In fact, plenty are questioning the motives of her decision to ‘out’ Dumbledore in the first place.










    Rowling has teased the forthcoming Dumbledore plot in the past, however.

    She told a press conference two years back: “I can’t tell you everything I would like to say because this is obviously a five-part story so there’s lots to unpack in that relationship.

    “You will see Dumbledore as a younger man and quite a troubled man — he wasn’t always the sage…We’ll see him at that formative period of his life. As far as his sexuality is concerned… watch this space.”

    However, she’s since said on Twitter that she’s somewhat displeased about being sent abuse for remarks made by Yates.


    She revealed that Dumbledore was gay in 2007.

    “I always thought of Dumbledore as gay,” she said. “Dumbledore fell in love with Grindelwald, and that added to his horror when Grindelwald showed himself to be what he was.”

    Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is due out on November 16.

