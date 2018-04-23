'Harry Potter' director Mike Newell criticises Steven Spielberg's take on Netflix's 'TV movies' (exclusive)

Steven Spielberg recently said that Netflix films should be classified as ‘TV movies’ but Mike Newell doesn’t agree.

The veteran British director, known for Four Weddings and a Funeral, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and Donnie Brasco, thinks that it shouldn’t matter what size of screen someone watches a movie on as it’s the art that matters.

Newell himself began his career at Granada television, as he explains in the video above, and said it’s because of that background that has tailored his opinion on filmmaking.

“The whole business of selecting stuff, which is what the screen does, it’s almost how much does the size of the screen matter?” the director told Yahoo Movies. “I’m never sure whether I take anyone seriously who have to make their films in 70mm, I don’t care!

“I wish they would invent a sort of bigger, better form of 3D…but apart from that I don’t really care about size, it’s fine.”

Newell will obviously hope that you see his new film, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, in cinemas when it’s released this Friday. He returned to feature filmmaking after six years to make this period dramedy set just after World War II and the Nazi Occupation of Guernsey.