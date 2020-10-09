Harry and Meghan win legal fight against paparazzi over drone pictures of Archie

One lawsuit down, only two more to go for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan in their ongoing legal battles with tabloids and paparazzi: They got a Hollywood photo agency to confess and apologize for taking alleged drone photos of baby Archie in their Los Angeles backyard.

And the agency, X17, one of the major celebrity photo agencies, promised to destroy the pictures and to never do it again, and paid some of the couple's legal fees to boot.

“We apologize to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son for the distress

we have caused. We were wrong to offer these photographs and commit to not

doing so again,” according to a statement from X17.

Duchess Meghan of Sussex reads to son Archie who turned 1 on May 6, 2020. The image is taken from a video published on the @SaveChildrenUK campaign Instagram page. More

The statement was provided Friday to USA TODAY by Harry and Meghan through their public relations agency, Sunshine Sachs, after the lawsuit they filed in Los Angeles this summer was resolved.

Their lawyer, Michael Kump, also issued a statement, labeling the backyard photos of 1-year-old Archie with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, allegedly by drone cameras, this summer as "intrusive and illegal."

"Today, the agency responsible for those photos – X17 – apologized and agreed

to a permanent injunction and reimbursement of a portion of legal fees," Kump's statement said. "This is a successful outcome. All families have a right, protected by law, to feel safe and secure at home.”

Soon after arriving in Southern California following their departure from their royal life in Britain, Harry and Meghan filed a lawsuit against unnamed paparazzi photographers they accused of spying on them and Archie with drone cameras in their borrowed Los Angeles home.

Photographers, professional or not, are free under the First Amendment to take pictures of celebrities in public spaces as long as they are not endangering the targets or the general public.

But under recently-passed California law, it is illegal to peer into someone's private home through use of telephoto or zoom lenses, drone cameras or other means considered an invasion of privacy under the law.

Kump, who has represented other celebrities in other media battles, has argued that all Californians are guaranteed by that law the right to privacy in their homes. "No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right,” he told Vanity Fair in July.

In July, Harry and Meghan learned that "someone was shopping photographs of Archie" that had been taken on the private grounds of their home in the hills overlooking Beverly Hills, according to the legal agreement ending their lawsuit.

"Discovery taken in this (lawsuit) has revealed that the photographs at issue were taken by X17 in July 2020, and depict Archie with his maternal grandmother on the private garden grounds of plaintiffs' private residence and then offered for sale to buyers in

the United States and Europe."

Under the agreement, X17 is to turn over all originals and all physical and digital copies of the pictures, identify all recipients and publishers of the pictures, and instruct those recipients to "delete the (pictures) from their archives or databases and to never to license, distribute or publish" them.

It's a clear legal victory for Harry and Meghan, who have said they gave up their jobs as senior working royals in Britain to seek more independence and, in part, more privacy from the scrutiny of the British tabloid media they have accused of intrusions on their privacy.