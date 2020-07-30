Harry & Meghan: New book excerpts describe her tears after palace scolding over a necklace

Excerpts from a sympathetic book about Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan continue to dribble out, with the latest snippets appearing in People magazine and describing how she was tearful after receiving what she interpreted as a scolding from a palace aide over her jewelry.

The book, "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family," by two British journalists, purports to tell the "real" inside story of the reasons and logistics of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's flight from royal life announced in January.

Harry and Meghan said in a statement last week that, contrary to earlier reporting, they did not contribute to and were not interviewed for the book by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

The book is due to be published in the U.S. on Aug. 11, but lengthy excerpts have already appeared in The Times in London and have been reported extensively by the British tabloids. Virtually all of it is anonymously sourced.

The People excerpts appear in the Aug. 10 issue of the magazine, on sale at newsstands Friday.

The magazine's excerpts cover in part the couple's relationship from the time they met in the summer of 2016 ("Harry was in a trance," the book describes a friend saying about the smitten prince) to their final showdown with the palace over the terms of their "stepping back" from their roles as senior royals ("Harry wanted out," and Meghan "emboldened" him to make the change, the book says).

The pair have since moved to Los Angeles, seeking financial independence, more freedom from palace restraints and more privacy from media.

According to the People excerpt, one episode described in the book was an early precursor of the trouble the former Meghan Markle would have in adapting to royal life and to the role of palace courtiers who keep the royal show running behind the scenes. Some of them were not Meghan fans. At least one "high-ranking courtier" was overheard telling another, "There's just something about her I don't trust," according to the book, and Harry was unhappy about such talk.

In December 2016, six months after they met and after Harry had whisked her off to a five-day African vacation to sleep under the stars, Meghan was running errands near her home in Toronto and was photographed wearing a gold necklace with tiny initials "H" and "M," a $300 present from Harry.

Two days later, a palace aide in London phoned her and advised her that wearing such a necklace only encouraged the paparazzi to keep pursuing her – and unwanted headlines. "After hanging up, she felt frustrated and emotional," that someone who works in her boyfriend's office could tell her what jewelry to wear, the book says.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, cheer during a marriage proposal at the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, Thursday, March 5. More

She called one of her close friends in tears, saying "I can't win" when dealing with the palace. She felt she was being scolded and blamed for encouraging paparazzi while also being criticized online for looking "miserable" in pictures when she tried to ignore them. "She felt damned if she did and damned if she didn't," the book says.

The People excerpts also describe her response to Harry's home at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace (not palatial but "cute," she told a friend), and her first meeting with Duchess Kate of Cambridge (Kate is "an extremely guarded person," a friend of Kate's says).