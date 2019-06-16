Harrison Ford's Son Ben Praises Actor on Father's Day: 'He Taught Me Resiliency as a Young Father'

Actor Harrison Ford got a warm tribute from one of his sons this Father’s Day.

The Star Wars actor, 76, was honored in a tweet by his son Ben Ford, who posted a photo of the father-son duo grilling together.

“I love this photo of both of us grilling it up. Metaphorically I think it speaks volumes,” the 51-year-old chef captioned the photo on Twitter. “My dad or pops (newly adapted) He taught me resiliency as a young father and later helped give me the courage to pursue my dreams. Happy Father’s Day!”

Ben is one of Harrison’s five children. Ben and his brother Willard, 50, are the Indiana Jones actor’s oldest children from his first marriage to Mary Marquardt. He later married Melissa Mathison, with whom he shares son Malcolm, 31, and daughter Georgia, 28.

I love this photo of both of us grilling it up. Metaphorically I think it speaks volumes. My dad or pops (newly adapted) He taught me resiliency as a young father and later helped give me the courage to pursue my dreams. Happy Father’s Day! pic.twitter.com/zxgRU91ubh — Chef Ben Ford (@ChefBenFord) June 16, 2019

In 2010, Harrison eloped with his now-wife Calista Flockhart, 54. Together they share son Liam, 18, whom Flockhart adopted as a single mother just one year before she and Harrison started dating in 2002.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on her show earlier this month, Harrison revealed that his recent skydiving adventure was all Liam’s doing. The host had asked why he waited so long to finally try the extreme sport.

“Probably because Liam said he wanted to do it,” Ford said, explaining it was Liam’s “idea.”

Harrison added, “But it was fun, it was great. I did like it.”

As it turns out, the pair are already looking to go again. “We’re talking about it,” Harrison revealed.

There’s just one catch, though: “We’re not talking to his mother about it.”