Harrison Ford beams as he reunites with 'Indiana Jones' co-star Ke Huy Quan

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan (then known as Jonathan Ke Quan) starred with Kate Capshaw in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. (Photo: Paramount/Getty Images)

Turns out there is time for love, Dr. Jones.

Harrison Ford couldn't wipe the grin from his face as he reunited with Ke Huy Quan, the former child star who played his wisecracking sidekick Short Round in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, the second installment in the adventure franchise. Ford, 80, will reprise his role as the fedora-wearing archaeology professor for the final time in a fifth Indiana Jones film out next year, he told fans at the D23 Expo in Anaheim this weekend.

As it happens, the now-51-year-old Quan — whom '80s kids will also remember as Data from The Goonies — was also in attendance at D23, where he promoted his upcoming role in Loki's second season. Along the way, his paths crossed with a seemingly thrilled Ford.

In a new Instagram post shared by Quan, the pair beam as they embrace backstage at the event.

"I love you Indy," the Everything Everywhere All at Once star wrote, paraphrasing one of his character's lines from the Steven Spielberg-directed film. "Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years."

He and Ford weren't the only ones smiling at the reunion, which drew thrilled reactions from stars including Jamie Lee Curtis and director Edgar Wright.

"We [are] all collectively holding onto our potatoes with joy!" wrote Patton Oswalt, referencing another Short Round quote.

"The biggest smile on my face," wrote Harry Shum Jr.

"My heart," added Josh Gad.

As may fans expressed their hope that Quan might resurface in the fifth Indiana Jones film, out next year, another famous Ford co-star weighed in.

"Reunited and it feels so good," wrote Mark Hamill, a.k.a. the Luke Skywalker to Ford's Han Solo in Star Wars.