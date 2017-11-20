Harrison Ford plays the hero in real-life car accident

Harrison Ford poses in the press room at the Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Harrison Ford is known for his heroic roles but now he’s playing the hero in real life.

The Blade Runner 2049 star helped a female driver involved in an accident on Sunday afternoon in Santa Paula, California.

Her vehicle veered off the road on State Route 126 and Ford pulled over and assisted while on his way back from the airport, the Santa Paula fire department spokesperson told the Hollywood Reporter.

According to TMZ, Ford was driving behind the car before the female driver lost control and crashed into the embankment of the California freeway.





The woman reportedly suffered minor injuries from the accident and got to enjoy the actor’s company until she was taken to Santa Paula hospital for treatment.

It was just a week ago that Ford played the traffic hero when he helped direct cars after his Mercedes Benz caused a pile-up in Manhattan’s Midtown Tunnel in New York.

According to TMZ, his car had got stuck between two vehicles so the actor jumped out to help move traffic along safely, two Sundays ago.

It certainly makes a refreshing change for Ford to not be directly involved in a vehicular incident.

Back in February of this year, the Star Wars star nearly crashed his single-engine Husky plane into a Boeing 737 when landing at John Wayne airport, in Orange County, California,

This incident occurred two years after he actually crashed a plane into a Santa Monica golf course and was left with both head injuries and a broken arm.

