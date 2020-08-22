Harrison Ford flies 19-year-old son to college in private jet

Harrison Ford, who is a licensed pilot, flew his son off to college in style by way of his private jet.

On Thursday, the Star Wars actor, 78, along with his wife, Calista Flockhart, 55, dropped their 19-year-old son Liam off at Amherst College, a liberal arts college in Amherst, Mass. According to Just Jared, after arriving at the airport, Flockhart was seen walking their dogs before they drove to the college.

On Monday, the school’s Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety, John Carter, announced the first positive coronavirus case on campus.

“The student had been in quarantine since their arrival, is now in isolation and currently feeling well, and will remain in isolation, with appropriate care and contact, until they complete the isolation period, as per CDC guidelines,” the statement read.

Amherst requires all students to socially distance and wear masks while on campus. They have also provided cleaning and disinfecting supplies to all their employees.

Flockhart and Ford, who have been together since 2002 and married in 2010, helped Liam unload his things and photos of the the trio show the proud parents hugging Liam.

Liam is the only child of Flockhart, who adopted him in 2001, prior to her dating Ford. Ford has four kids from two previous marriages.

Earlier this year, Ford caused some panic at Hawthorne Airport, in Los Angeles, after he misheard flight instructions crossing a runway where another airplane was landing. Thankfully no one was injured at the time.

