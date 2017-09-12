Harrison Ford Directs Traffic in New York City to the Delight of Pedestrian Onlookers -- Watch!

Indiana Jones and the Curse of the Midtown Tunnel.

Harrison Ford has shifted his focus from the skies to the streets!

The Indiana Jones star was spotted on the streets of New York City this week directing traffic to clear up congestion coming out of the busy Midtown Tunnel.

“Let’s go!” a dressed-to-the-nines Ford can be heard saying in fan video of the delightfully peculiar incident. Watch it above.

Harrison Ford Has Lunch With Young Han Solo Alden Ehrenreich

This is just further proof that the original Han Solo is as cool as his Blade Runner 2049 co-star, Ryan Gosling, said he was when he gushed to ET about the 75-year-old acting legend.



