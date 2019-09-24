Harrison Ford called out for using 'private jets' after speech at UN Climate Action Summit

Actor Harrison Ford, who spoke at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, is being called out for using a private plane. (Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)

Harrison Ford spoke at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York on Monday in an effort to protect the Amazon rainforest. A snippet of the actor's plea for action was captured on Twitter, but it was his own environmental habits that have some on social media calling him a hypocrite.

"We've been talking about saving the Amazon for 30 years," Ford said in a video captured by Reuters, "and we're still talking about it. The world's largest rainforest, the Amazon is crucial to any climate change solution for its capacity to sequester carbon, for its biodiversity, for its fresh water, for the air we breathe, for our morality. And it is on fire. When a room in your house is on fire, you don't say, 'There is a fire in a room in my house.' You say, 'My house is on fire,' and we only have one house."

Ford continued, "There is a new form of nature at hand, stirring all over the wold. They are the young people who, frankly, we have failed — who are angry, who are organized, who are capable of making a difference. They are a moral army. And the most important thing that we can do for them is to get the hell out of their way."

While many on Twitter appreciated the “Star Wars” actor’s remarks, many pointed out that he needs to look at his own carbon footprint.

Since he was 52, Harrison Ford has collected and flown private aircrafts that pollute Santa Monica, CA residents. Is there a double standard? — Zoë Muntaner ✍🏼🎡🌴 (@thesantamonica1) September 23, 2019

Oh, yeah, first we have a dim kid by sail boat telling us the earth is ending soon and now a Hollywood actor living his luxury life with a carbon footprint hundred times bigger than us, asking us to save the planet. — OnTheGround (@zeningge) September 23, 2019

So says the guy who zips around in private jets. — Jim (@Jim_the_Troll) September 23, 2019

Avid flyer and fossil fuel user #harrisonford — LaurentiiMediolanensis (@TreDiMediolanum) September 23, 2019

I hope he didn't forget to turn off his private jet's engine after parking it at the hangar. — K. Bella (@kweexter) September 23, 2019

And looks like he helicoptered from his house to the jet..... — hagar (@TundraTower) September 23, 2019

Harrison Ford has an aviation hobby and he owns airplanes. Ford’s carbon footprint is multiples of the average person’s carbon foot print around the world. What would the world look like if everyone lived Ford’s lifestyle? — Jeffrey W. Ludwig (@jwludwig) September 23, 2019

Ford, a Conservation International board member, was also celebrated for bringing awareness to the issue. He was at the summit to announce that Conservation International will pledge $20 million to a new South American-led initiative to protect the Amazon rainforest. France has committed $100 million.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.