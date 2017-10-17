Harmony Korine’s Matthew McConaughey-Starring Stoner Comedy ‘The Beach Bum’ May Screen in Weed-Laced Smell-O-Vision

Singular filmmaker Harmony Korine has some high hopes for his latest feature, though fans of the indie auteur hoping to enjoy the full scope of his vision might have to travel a little further afield to enjoy it as it was meant to be seen. Or, more appropriately, smelled. In a new interview with Telerama (via The Playlist), Korine opens up about an ambitious — and delightfully bonkers — plan to really steep his audience in the next film, the stoner comedy “The Beach Bum,” set to star Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg in a Cheech and Chong-esque misadventure.

In short: Korine wants to get you high. Literally.

“It’s a comedy with Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg, about somewhat depressive marijuana smokers, in the spirit of Cheech and Chong,” Korine said in the new interview. “The action takes place in Key West, in the extreme south of Florida.” Fair enough, we’re along for this ride, sounds fun, and what a cast. But just wait for it.

Korine continued, “I would very much like to see the film, when it’s released, be shown in rooms that spread curls of marijuana [smoke]. It is possible in some states, such as California, that have legalized this drug for [medical use]. We already have about thirty rooms that have accepted.” Oh.

Consider this one a real grain-of-salt idea, but if anyone would strive to make this happen, it would be Korine. As of now, the film has yet to go into production, so perhaps Korine is already jawing about ideas that he’s built into the film’s script. We’re just going to have to wait and sniff it out later.

When McConaughey first joined the project in February, it was expected to start shooting in July, though after Neon and Vice pre-bought the U.S. rights to the film at Cannes, reports held that cameras were not going to roll until this fall.

The film was first billed as a comedy that follows McConaughey’s Moondog, a “rebellious and lovable rogue who lives life large.” Korine is set to write and direct the movie, which will reportedly aim for a 2018 theatrical release.

