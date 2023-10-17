Harford school board, teachers and community leaders address concerns regarding inappropriate curricula and books

Oct. 17—While not on the Harford County Board of Education's agenda Monday evening, concerns over what some deem inappropriate books available to students in the school system dominated the meeting.

The debate over books continues to be an issue since the school meeting Sept. 18 where Harford County Board of Education Vice President Melissa Hahn called six books in county schools — "Gender Queer," "Flamer," "Lawn Boy," "All Boys Aren't Blue," "A is for Activist" and "Let's Talk About It: The Teen's Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human," — inappropriate and shared her concerns regarding curriculum.

Hahn's remarks were a response to parents and community leaders who shared their concerns about the formation of a new book review committee at the Sept. 11 board meeting. School officials have pushed book on the description of the new group, saying it evaluates the way the school system selects books made available to students and doesn't designate books to ban.

During board member comments Monday night, board member Diane Alvarez said that book banning is a nationwide concern and not just an issue in the county.

"This isn't isolated to HCPS, and I think we need to put in perspective that our schools have a limited budget and we can't put every book published into the school, so the quality of the books we put in our schools should be considered," Alvarez said. "I feel that the schools are charged with education. So the books that we put in our schools should have literacy levels that are associated with the literacy levels that we desire for our students. Book banning is not a new issue. This has been going on for a long time."

Alvarez mentioned a few of the books Hahn listed and stated their reading levels and target audience.

"'Lawn Boy' is written at a third-grade level, but it contains sexual content that is not really appropriate for an 8 year old. 'Gender Queer' is identified by the online bookseller as a comic entertainment with graphical illustrations," Alvarez said. "Neither of these books lend themselves to literacy. The issues are, are they meant for the schools, or are they more appropriate for parents, caregivers and trained counselors to address? The other book, 'A is for Activist,' [is] another book written for elementary school children. Activism should accompany proper civil instruction. Students need to have a lens to view the issues of society and understand the procedural responsibilities of civil action. I'm not against activism, but I believe we should let our children be children."

In her comments, board member Terri Kocher stated that it is very important, legally, to have clear policies, and to follow them. She also stressed the importance of balance, and that she shared Hahn's and Alvarez's concerns.

"As Ms. Alvarez said, look for opportunities to input, engage and email us," Kocher said. "That said, the most effective advocacy is that not based on personal attack and not based on hate. Once the personal attacks start going, the actual underlying concerns may get lost. Advocacy that is ideology based is also not constructive. There was a speaker here in July [Henry Gibbons, chair of the Harford County Democratic Central Committee] and he ... said there is no place for ideology in the education of our students, and I think that's what Ms. Alvarez was getting at. Also, many speakers have echoed that both in terms of age appropriateness and not distracting from our core mission of academics — note our government foundation of separation of church and state. An extension of this foundation is that ideology should not be promulgated in our public schools."

Kocher continued: "This is consistent with our current approved policy on our website called 'controversial issues,' which needs an update and that's in process, but that policy has been in place since 2002. Ms. Hahn noted at our Sept. 18 meeting several specific examples of activism. Ms. Alvarez just mentioned in ideologies being part of our curriculum and content in schools. ...Academic performance materials and topics that relate to ideologies either overtly or subtly such as activism, critical theory, gender identity are sensitive topics and controversial issues that are playing out on the national stage. Our community is divided, but many feel these topics should be between students and families, and our policy is that we should not be teaching or promulgating any ideology. We need to be neutral and balanced."

Currently, of the books mentioned by Hahn, "Gender Queer: A Memoir," "Flamer," "Lawn Boy" and "All Boys Aren't Blue" are on the shelves of several county high school libraries. If a parent or guardian has any concerns about library reading material, the school system encourages them to alert the school librarian regarding books and/or topics they want their children restricted from, according to a public information officer for the school system.

During public comments, Amber Milnis, a science teacher at Aberdeen High School, stressed that teachers are simply doing their jobs, not indoctrinating students.

"I feel compelled to speak up and clear up misinformation that is spreading like wildfire through the county and causing severe consequences that have direct impact on the children of this county," Milnis said. "I have been a teacher for 25 years. I still enjoy every single day in the classroom. However, the past few years, hearing and reading commentary from these meetings [is] starting to wear on me. I am frustrated by members of this board and the hypocrisy that you speak each board meeting [when] you say [you] represent all students.

"I need to speak up and out for most HCPS teachers in the county. We're not indoctrinating your kids. We're teaching your kids subjects that we are supposed to teach. We're teaching kindness, respect for all and critical thinking, so that they're an asset to a 21st century world. I think there are too many assumptions being made and it's angering me. Have we lost all sense of critical thinking? The 99.9% of us are just trying to cover curriculum and make your kids feel welcomed, respected, included, safe and loved."

Dawn Sinclair, a 26-year teacher in Harford County Public Schools, a media specialist and member of English Language Arts Teachers group, wanted to make it clear that teachers are not teaching pornography in classrooms, and that the accusation is defamation toward educators.

"Media specialist do not house pornography in our libraries, and none of house sexually explicit content in our classrooms," Sinclair said. "We do not attempt to indoctrinate our students. Nor do we teach them to steal or lie, or support thievery, or flag burning, during the curriculum as was accused of our 10th-grade curriculum in the classroom only a week ago. It's so easy these days to take something out of context and exaggerate it completely and mislead someone, not knowing the entire situation or reading an entire book. These lies and accusation must to stop being posted and spoken about our educators.

"There's a group who say that they're for liberty, but they proclaim the exact opposite. So much of liberty is the power of choice among the freedom from despotism. This group and their supporters, are trying to attempt to take reading rights away from young adults, especially LGBTQ+ students, students of color and students of special needs. Some books contain mature content but those are housed in high school libraries, and an entire book can not be defined by a few passages."

Delaine Lewis, of Together We Will, a Harford County-based nonprofit that advocates for racial, social and economic equality, said she believes at this point that there may not be equality.

"I read Dr. Poynton's letter to the editor ("Harford school board president addresses concerns over 'extremist' group," Oct. 6), and we understand that as a Board of Education, it is important to be willing to listen to everyone," Lewis said. "The problem with your comments is that you have put everyone on equal footing and perhaps that is where we should all start. There are groups and individuals who seek actions by this Board of Education that are directly harmful to the people for whom the board is responsible. Do not say that mental health is your priority, and then give credence to people and organizations who claim that teachers are grooming children to be gay or who say that being gay is a mental illness; that children are being indoctrinated to be gay and to be human trafficked; that learning about the fullness of our country's history, including our racial history, harms children.

"Those who say this are harmful and dangerous to the well being of the students, faculty and staff here ... please protect those in your charge, to act professionally and to do the job."