Hard Night Falling

Meta is going to automatically limit the type of content that teen Instagram and Facebook accounts can see on the platforms, the company announced on Tuesday. The changes come as Meta has been facing increased scrutiny over claims that its services are harmful to young users. Although Meta already doesn't recommend this type of content to teens in places like Reels and Explore, these new changes mean that this type of content will no longer be shown in Feed and Stories, even if it has been shared by someone a teen follows.