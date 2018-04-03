'Happy Endings' Star Eliza Coupe and Husband Darin Olien Split After Nearly 4 Years Together

Eliza Coupe‘s husband Darin Olien filed for divorce on Monday after nearly four years of marriage.

Olien filed for divorce on Monday in court documents obtained by TMZ. The couple married in December 2014 in New Zealand, which she and Olien announced on Instagram.

Coupe’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Happy Endings alum, 36, does not share children with Olien. She was previously married to Randall Whittinghill, an acting coach who filed for divorce in 2013.

Olien was last featured on Coupe’s Instagram account in January when she posted an #MCM post of him with the caption, “#MCM on this tree hugger…kisser. #ifitsatreeitaintcheatin #realmenlovethenvironment #haterscanhatebutlovewins #superman #supertree #superlife.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

RELATED: Eliza Coupe Has a Crazy Morning Routine that Includes 4 A.M. Yoga and Ice-Cold Showers

While Olien’s last photo with Coupe was on Valentine’s Day when he shared a photo of them with the caption, “Happy Love Day! #EveryDay Thanks for the Love day everyday @theelizacoupe.”

Coupe is best known for her roles in Quantico, Happy Endings and Casual.