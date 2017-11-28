Happy End's Mathieu Kassovitz: Michael Haneke is one of my mentors as a director, so when you get a call from him, you just go “oh shit"

Matthieu Kassovitz directed the classic French drama La Haine, but is better known to international audiences as the actor who played Audrey Tautou's love interest in the international smash Amélie. Up until 2011 he mixed up his directing work with acting jobs, but that was before he grew disillusioned with directing.

“There is no more magic in movie making,” he complains at a private members bar in London. To explain why he makes a comparison between films and the car industry: “The first few cars that came off the production line in the 1960s and 1970s, the workers were proud of them because they were original. The cars were all a little different. Now if you buy a Mercedes they are all exactly the same. But when you bought a Vauxhall in the 1970s it had soul and still has soul today.”

For Kassovitz the arrival of digital filmmaking and cheaper modes of production have had the same effect on movies. The films may look better on a technical level, but, “When something is too perfect it’s not alive,” he states.

View photos Happy End: (L to R) Fantine Harduin as Eve Laurent, Jean-Louis Trintignant as Georges Laurent, Isabelle Huppert as Anne Laurent, Toby Jones as Lawrence Bradshaw, Kassovitz as Thomas Laurent and Laura Verlinden as Anais More

For a decade after he made La Haine in 1992, a film dubbed ‘The French Trainspotting’, any film directed by Kassovitz was an event, even though they never matched the success of La Haine. His 1997 serial killer film Assassin(s) played in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. The Crimson Rivers was an adaptation of the Jean-Christophe Grangé’s novel. His first English language film was Gothika starring Halle Berry and Robert Downey Jr. His more recent films Babylon A.D and Rebellion, struggled to find audiences.

The reactions to these later films made Kassovitz question whether the effort to make a movie was really worth it; “To be a director now involves so many fights, so you don’t know if you are going to be in control of your movie. And even if you are in control, the movie is released on a Friday and it’s dead by Monday if it doesn’t have a huge box-office. So you spend two years working on a movie and it’s only going to be seen by people who will watch it on Netflix and that doesn’t have the same energy.”

View photos Kassovitz and Audrey Tautou in 'Amelie' (Rex Features) More

Luckily for Kassovitz he already had a plan B. He has an impressive body of work as an actor, which includes playing a man who discovers his parents weren’t war heroes in Jacques Audiard’s A Self-Made Hero and playing Napoleon Bonaparte in the BBC adaptation of War and Peace. Kassovitz also played a Belgian explosives expert in Steven Spielberg's 2005 film 'Munich', alongside Eric Bana and Geoffrey Rush.The best directors want to work with him, his latest role in Happy End is with the double Palme d’Or winner Michael Haneke.