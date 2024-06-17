The brash celebrity chef known for as loud outburst in the kitchen is taking a softer approach after a “really bad” cycling accident.

Gordon Ramsay has said he is lucky to be alive after the collision in Connecticut crediting his helmet with saving his life.

In an Instagram video, Ramsey, 57, revealed a huge purple bruise, covering a significant portion of his torso and shared photos of a crushed helmet and torn clothing. He expressed deep gratitude to the medical team who treated him, emphasizing the critical importance of wearing helmets.

“Hey guys, it’s Gordon. I’d like to share a very important message with you. All you know how much I love cycling and triathlons and Iron Man, etc., and this week unfortunately I had a really bad accident and really shook me and honestly I’m lucky to be here.” Ramsay said “Those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses in the hospitals looked after me this week. They were amazing but honestly, you’ve got to wear helmets. I don’t care how short the journey is I don’t care … These helmets cost money but they with a kid short journey they’ve got to wear a helmet.”

Ramsay‘s message is particularly relevant considering the statistics on bicycle safety according to PennDOT, for example, bicycle accidents in Pennsylvania account for about 1.1% of total traffic crashes and 1.6% of all traffic desk with 21 vitalities in 2017 alone.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: What happened to Gordon Ramsay