What happened in 'Bridgerton' Seasons 1 and 2? Recapping Penelope and Colin's romantic journey

Dearest gentle reader, it's been more than two years since we all last saw of the "Bridgerton" ton and their sordid affairs. With the new social season upon us and a new couple, or couples, coming together, it is absolutely pertinent to refresh our memories.

Let's rewind, shall we?

Taking the spotlight this season is Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan), the youngest daughter of the Featheringtons, and ironically Lady Whistledown, and Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton), the simple and somewhat foolish third child of the Bridgerton family.

It's no secret to viewers that Penelope has harbored a crush on Colin since "Bridgerton" debuted. However, the wallflower that she is, she continues to observe her crush from a distance, hoping that he'll one day see her more than just a friend. Colin, on the other hand, has been wearing his heart on his sleeve, flirting with "half the women in London" and almost marrying Miss Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker) in Season 1.

What happened between Colin and Marina?

L-R: Ben Miller as Lord Featherington, Polly Walker as Portia Featheringnton, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Harriet Cains as Phillipa Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, and Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson in Season 1 of "Bridgerton".

After courting for part of the season, Colin proposed to Marina, who accepted his offer of marriage despite being pregnant with Sir George Crane's child. Marina, who was forced to live with the Featheringtons, was tricked by Portia Featherington into believing that Crane had ditched her and her child. And with the encouragement of Portia, Marina got engaged to Colin, without him knowing of her pregnancy. The two were planning to elope in Scotland, when Lady Whistledown *cough Penelope cough* revealed Marina's plans to the ton, and Colin, ending the engagement.

Penelope and Colin

Despite having the biggest crush on Colin, which somehow no one else saw, Penelope and Colin are good friends through both Seasons 1 and 2. When Colin left on a trip after his engagement to Mariana ended, the two wrote to each other throughout with Penelope's letters inspiring him to introspect and fully understand himself.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Season 3 of "Bridgerton".

For much of Season 2, Colin and Penelope hang out as friends during the endless balls and tea parties. The two are often joined by Eloise, or rather, Colin joins Penelope and Eloise as they hang out. Despite their close bond, Colin, being the person he is, is blind to how much Penelope cares for him and only has an epiphany when Marina points it out to him.

"Our relationship has taken shape so naturally over the years, one could take it for granted," Colin tells Penelope. "You have always been so constant and loyal, Pen."

Colin's words and acknowledgement of her care are enough to light Penelope up until she overhears Colin telling his friends that he would "never dream" of courting Miss Featherington, which brings her whole life crashing down.

Penelope and Eloise

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in Season 2 of "Bridgerton".

Inseparable besties Penelope and Eloise had a falling out at the end of Season 2 when Eloise discovered that Lady Whistledown was none other than her partner in crime. Days before the revelation, Lady Whistledown wrote about Eloise consorting with “political radicals” in Bloomsbury, which brought shame to Eloise and the Bridgerton family. Though in Penelope's defense, she wrote that because the Queen accused Eloise of being Lady Whistledown and threatened to damage her family's reputation if she did not come clean.

Eloise also blamed Penelope for manipulating her into ending her friendship with printer shop apprentice Theo Sharpe.

Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) is the subject of Season 2 of "Bridgerton," romancing the Sharma sisters including Kate (Simone Ashley).

Other key events that took place during the last social season was the marriage between Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and Kathani 'Kate' Sharma. The two finally tied the knot after being at each other's throats for much of the season and exuding insane sexual tension. Anthony almost married Kate's sister Edwina Sharma, but that marriage fortunately halted before things could get worse, though the debacle did lead to the Bridgertons and Sharmas being cast out from society temporarily.

Lady Portia Featherington, Penelope's mother, got together with the new Lord Featherington, scammed the whole of Mayfair and then let Lord Featherington take the fall and skip town.

What will happen in Season 3 of 'Bridgerton'?

L to R: Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Season 3 of "Bridgerton."

Season 3 opens with Penelope still on the outs with Eloise and Colin returning from his travels. It will see Penelope give up her crush on Colin and decide that it's time for her "to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters," according to Netflix.

Colin, meanwhile, is devastated and confused over Penelope is giving him the cold shoulder and is willing to do anything to get back into her good graces.

"Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season," Netflix says. "But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

Season 3 will release on Netflix on Thursday, May 16 at 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT.

