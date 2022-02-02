Hannity says 'you don’t have to watch 'The View'' if you don’t like what is said after Whoopi Goldberg suspension

After the news broke of Whoopi Goldberg ’s two week suspension, Sean Hannity came to the defense of The View co-host. Goldberg faced immediate backlash on Monday after she said on The View that the holocaust was “not about race,” but rather “about man’s inhumanity to man.” Goldberg was quick to issue an apology , but it wasn’t enough.

“I think her apology is sincere. I think she's learned a lot in the process. If two weeks off is the penalty, it's better than being canceled,” Hannity said. “And I just — I have just a reflexive reaction to cancel because I don't like what somebody says, because you don't have to watch The View. I hate to tell you, I don't watch The View.”

While Hannity agreed that Goldberg’s comment was wrong, he gave her credit for what she got right. But still questioned what made her say it in the first place.

“She recognized the evil, but did she not know the history, or did she just negate the history?” Hannity asked. “She recognized evil, man’s inhumanity to man. Six million Jews were slaughtered. Millions others, slaughtered.”