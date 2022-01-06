Hannity 'may have been playing both sides of the fence and got caught,’ claims former Fox News reporter

Former Fox News Chief Political Correspondent Carl Cameron appeared on “Anderson Cooper 360” Wednesday night to weigh in on his old colleague Sean Hannity. The January 6th Committee requested information on Hannity’s communication with Trump allies pertaining to the attack on the Capitol.

“Bottom line, it looks like Sean may have been playing both sides of the fence and got caught,” Cameron said. “Fox viewers saw him as gung-ho for all of this when in fact he was talking to both Meadows and Jordan saying we have got a problem.”

While Hannity has defended former President Trump’s actions to his viewers, the committee released texts between him and then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and congressman Jim Jordan which show he was worried about the 6th.

While Cameron believes Hannity should cooperate with the committee's request he also believes that the politicians are the ones who should ultimately be held accountable.