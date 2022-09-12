Hannah Waddingham's Emmys Red Carpet Secret Is Her Sequin Sneakers: 'I Don't Want to Wear Heels'

Hannah Waddingham 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Sep 2022

Hannah Waddingham's all about comfort.

The Ted Lasso star may be wearing a light pink Dolce & Gabbana confection on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet, but the beauty of such a dress is that it fully hides her feet. Waddingham took advantage of that fact and paired her dress with comfortable sneakers instead of high heels.

"Nobody knows that I don't have heels on underneath," she sing-songed during E!'s Live from the Red Carpet pre-show while lifting up her dress. "I feel like we've got the inside scoop and everyone else is doing the *click-click* thing."

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals

She also added, "I don't want to wear heels" all while showing off her whole look, which naturally included her matching Dolce & Gabbana sneakers in silver and white. The platform sneakers were completely hidden beneath the tulle of her skirt, but she also took the opportunity on the red carpet to show off her shoes for photographers.

Waddingham, 48, is nominated at this year's show for supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in Ted Lasso. The Apple TV+ show has been a favorite at the Emmy Awards since it premiered in 2020. She won this very award for her part in the first season of the show. Her co-stars Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein also took home Emmys last season (and are up for the same awards this time around).

HANNAH THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE pic.twitter.com/vo1rkFnU3D — cori (@stuckinrevmode) September 12, 2022

After picking up the Emmy last time around, Waddingham shared nothing but gratitude for Sudeikis, who co-developed and co-writes the show, in her acceptance speech. "Jason, you've changed my life with this and more importantly my baby girl's. Honestly, I'm so privileged to work with you," she said on stage.

"This single mum wouldn't be standing here without you," she said.

The award-winning show is coming to an end with the third season, though, despite Waddingham not wanting it to. "[Sudeikis] has always said that there is a beginning, a middle and an end," Waddingham told Entertainment Tonight in February. "Which is why he was very specific about telling everyone that [season 2] was the middle, Empire Strikes Back kind of vibe."

But Waddingham said she sees the potential for more seasons, especially after Ted Lasso became a huge hit.

"If I were Apple and Warner Bros., I'd be leaning on him like a lunatic and putting him in a corner in a little cage and giving him a notebook and a pen," she added. "It's too beautiful." She reiterated her opinions on the Emmys red carpet, this time saying they should throw Sudeikis in a "darkened room with a notepad and paper."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.