Hannah Waddingham Tells Photographer ‘Don’t Be a D—’ After Red Carpet Comment: ‘You Would Never Say That to a Man’

Hannah Waddingham had some choice words for a photographer in response to a comment made about her on the red carpet at Sunday night’s Olivier Awards.

As captured on video posted by X user @odeiotedlasso, Waddingham was posing for photos on the red carpet when she stopped to address a photographer. Though what the photographer said is unclear, Waddingham responded: “Oh my god, you’d never say that to a man, my friend. Don’t be a dick, otherwise I’ll move off. Don’t say, ‘Show me leg.’ No.”

long story short: hannah was being her gorgeous self and the 📸 made some comment about her leg we couldn't quite make out and… well, the video speaks for itself. This woman is a role model. Always, always call pricks out on their bullshit. https://t.co/TUPwdqEYo2 pic.twitter.com/ybhxCo5FJ6 — bruna but with a posh accent (@odeiotedlasso) April 14, 2024

The crowd then cheered as Waddingham walked off in a lilac gown. The “Ted Lasso” star is no stranger to standing up for herself, having recently shared a story about when she decided to no longer accept small film and TV roles.

“So I said to my agents at the time, ‘I’m not doing it anymore… If it’s one scene, I’m not doing it anymore, and you shouldn’t be putting me up for it because it’s insulting’,” Waddingham said on Michelle Visage’s “Rule Breakers” podcast. “‘I’ve been a leading lady for 22 years. I’m not doing it anymore. I’d rather be in a world where I’m appreciated.’”

Waddingham was on hand to host the Olivier Awards, which celebrate the best in U.K. theater, and opened the show with a performance of “Anything Goes.” The big winner of the night was “Sunset Boulevard,” which won seven awards, including best actor in a musical for Tom Francis and actress in a musical for Nicole Scherzinger. The show’s other wins were the Sir Peter Hall Award for director Jamie Lloyd, best musical revival, lighting design, outstanding musical contribution and sound design.

Sarah Snook won best actress in a play for her one-woman adaptation of “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” and Mark Gatiss took home the best actor award for “The Motive and the Cue.” “Operation Mincemeat” was awarded best new musical.

