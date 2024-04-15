Hannah Waddingham: Oliviers host tells off photographer over 'show leg' request

Waddingham, presenting the awards, told the photographer to "have some manners" [Getty Images]

Olivier Awards presenter Hannah Waddingham was applauded by onlookers after she called out a photographer who apparently asked her to "show leg".

In a video posted by a fan on X, the photographer's remarks are inaudible but Waddingham said: "Oh my God, you'd never say that to a man, my friend."

She threatened to move on if they continued in that vein, adding: "Don't say 'show me leg.' No."

The incident took place ahead of the prestigious theatre awards on Sunday.

Waddingham continued to discuss the issue with the photographer as she walked from the red carpet to the Royal Albert Hall, where the event took place.

As she walked away, she pointed, and added: "Have some manners."

Waddingham also hosted Eurovision last year in Liverpool [Getty Images]

Having hosted the awards in 2023, Waddingham took the helm again, treating the audience to a performance of Anything Goes.

She is best known for playing Richmond FC owner Rebecca Welton in Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso, which won her an Emmy, a Critics' Choice Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

The star, from south London, has also been in Game of Thrones and Sex Education, and was a fan favourite when she co-hosted last year's Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

Before making her breakthrough on screen, she was a leading lady on stage in the West End and on Broadway.

Sunset Boulevard was the big winner at this year's Oliviers, equalling the record for the most prizes for a musical at the ceremony.

Its seven wins included best musical revival and acting awards for its stars Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis.

Other winners included Succession star Sarah Snook, who won best actress for her performance in an adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Haydn Gwynne also won an acting prize, six months after her death aged 66.