Hannah Ferrier Sounds Off on Her Below Deck Mediterranean Firing, Captain Sandy and Malia White

Hannah Ferrier has sailed away from Below Deck Mediterranean.

On Monday, Aug. 17's episode, Bravo viewers watched as Captain Sandy Yawn fired the longtime chief stewardess after undeclared Valium and a CBD pen were found among her belongings by co-star Malia White. For an exclusive chat with E! News, the now pregnant reality star sounded off on her firing, Captain Sandy and more.

While Hannah has defended on Twitter that the Valium discovered was "prescribed" and the CBD product is "legal in Spain," she told us that she "of course" regrets not disclosing the drugs.

"If I could do it all over again, I would've just declared them as soon as I came on board," the Below Deck Med OG stated. "It was definitely not something that was intentional. I wasn't trying to hide anything."

As she continued, Hannah said she's "always had my anti-anxiety medication on board."

In regard to how the drama has been portrayed on the show, Hannah revealed she's become "a little frustrated with the narrative." Namely, Hannah isn't happy that Captain Sandy implied that she wasn't safe to go to sea.

"This is Maritime law, it is called the No Tolerance Law, we have to be drug free," Captain Sandy explained in the episode. "If I didn't address this and something, god forbid, happened, I would be taken to jail, the boat would be incarcerated and I would lose my license. What she has done is illegal."

Yet, Hannah doesn't believe her firing was just about the discovered items. In fact, Hannah reminded us that this isn't the first time a captain has confronted a crewmember about anti-anxiety medication.

"We've actually seen that before on Below Deck with Captain Lee [Rosbach] when Kat [Held] had the anti-anxiety prescription medication," she noted. "And he simply said, 'Anything prescription…don't drink on it.'"

Continuing on this topic, Hannah stated that this situation "was handled in a very poor way." Specifically, Hannah said she was disappointed in the "terms that were used" that were "damaging" to her reputation.

Furthermore, Hannah didn't appreciate Captain Sandy following her down the dock.

"I think it was handled in a very poor way and I think it was handled very unprofessionally," she relayed. "The fact that she screamed, 'F--k you!' is insane."

As for when she last heard from Captain Sandy? Hannah revealed her former boss reached out after her pregnancy announcement.

"It was very much, 'Oh, can I grab your address? I'd like to send something for the baby,'" Hannah dished. "Unless you're sending me my career back, I'm really not interested."

Captain Sandy isn't the only Below Deck Med star that Hannah has zero interest in connecting with. During last night's episode, Hannah called whistleblower Malia a "snake" and she stands by that label.

"I feel that way even more now because I think that she thought that it was gonna be an anonymous tip to Captain Sandy," Hannah sounded off.

Hannah went on to reveal that Malia reached out after episode one of this season, but she had no interest in engaging as she felt it was "very snakey behavior."

Looking back on this season, Hannah relayed that she wished she had walked away after season four.

"I kind of regret not finishing on season four because that was one of my favorite seasons," she lamented. "The whole season was fun, we had a good crew, this one just was not."

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo!

