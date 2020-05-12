Hannah Brown admits to faking a smile during her 'Bachelorette' engagement: ‘This ain’t it’

One year after the finale of Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, the 25-year-old is reflecting on her engagement to Jed Wyatt and how she knew that it wasn’t meant to be.

The former Miss Alabama posted a photo to her Instagram of herself just moments before Wyatt popped the question and she accepted his proposal one year ago on Monday. And although it all seemed picture perfect on television and fans thought Brown was happier than ever, she now admits that she knew something was wrong.

“I remember that day. I don’t like staying there for too long, but I remember it really well. I remember thinking, ‘Oh, this has all the makings to be the best day of my life...but gah, it doesn’t feel like I thought it would,’” she wrote. “I didn’t have words (or maybe I just didn’t have the courage to say them?) but the pit in my stomach was screaming, ‘this ain’t it.’”

Brown admitted to being able to “fake a smile” in the moment while holding onto doubt. “Looking back, I know why,” she wrote. By the time the finale aired, Brown revealed to a live audience of Bachelor Nation fans that she and Wyatt were no longer together after finding out that he had broken up with his girlfriend right before coming onto the show.

“That ending was not easy,” Brown continued her Instagram post, “but it was necessary to get me here.⁣”

After the ending of that relationship, Brown went onto compete in and win Dancing with the Stars and even made an appearance on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. Now, after stirring up romance rumors with her season’s runner-up Tyler Cameron after the two were quarantined together at his family’s home in Jupiter, Fla., both maintain that they are single.

“Hold on. Keep moving. You’re going to make it,” she writes. “This ain’t it but what’s coming is so much better.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: