Hank Williams Jr.'s wife Mary Jane Thomas died after cosmetic surgery, autopsy reveals

Hank Williams Jr.'s wife Mary Jane Thomas died after undergoing an elective cosmetic surgery, reports from the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner reveal.

Thomas, 58, traveled from Tennessee to Florida for liposuction and a procedure to remove previous breast implants with a breast lift at Bafitis Plastic Surgery, located in Jupiter, investigators say in the documents obtained by USA TODAY.

The singer's wife was released from the hospital on March 21 and was transported to a resort for recovery. On March 22, she suddenly became unresponsive, the report says. Thomas was taken to Jupiter Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The autopsy determined she died from a collapsed lung sustained during the surgery. Her death was ruled an accident.

Hank Williams Jr. and wife Mary Jane Williams arrive at the 37th annual CMA Awards.

Tragedy has struck the Williams family previously. In June 2020, the couple's 27-year-old daughter Katherine Williams died in a car crash in Henry County, Tennessee. Katherine was driving an SUV that was towing a boat when it crossed the median and rolled over.

Williams Jr. and Thomas also share a son, Samuel Williams. Williams Jr. has three children from previous marriages: Hank Williams III, Holly Williams and Hilary Williams.

In March, Samuel Williams paid tribute to his mom in a statement to People.

"My dear Mama Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her. She had a smile and presence that lit up every room and she never met a stranger she didn't befriend. Her spirit was gentle and giving. She could take down a ten-point buck and fix dinner for her grandchildren at the same time! Now she gets to radiate from above with my sister Katherine Diana right by her side," he shared.

Hank Williams Jr., 73, is the son of country music legend Hank Williams. The "Family Tradition" singer married Thomas in 1990.

Contributing: Jessica Bliss, The Tennessean

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hank Williams Jr's wife Mary Jane Thomas cause of death revealed