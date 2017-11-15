The Handmaid's Tale to return in April 2018, and it'll be darker than ever

Great news for fans of churning, anxiety-inducing dystopia – ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ will return for a second season in April next year.

US streaming service Hulu announced its slate for 2018 yesterday, with the further adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel moving into a new and frightening phase for Elisabeth Moss’s Offred.

Per the official synopsis:

“The Emmy-winning drama series returns with a second season shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. “Gilead is within you” is a favorite saying of Aunt Lydia. In Season Two, Offred and all our characters will fight against – or succumb to – this dark truth.”

A short, cryptic clip also accompanied the announcement, with Moss’s quiet revolutionary wandering a dark corridor by torchlight, her winged hat in hand.

At the nerve-shredding climax of season one, Moss’s Offred had taken a perilous stand in refusing to stone Ofwarren to death, and is likely destined for some equally draconian punishment as she is lead off by the Eyes.

The series was a hit for Hulu – and was shown on Channel 4 in the UK – winning Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Moss, Outstanding Supporting Actress for Ann Dowd, and Outstanding Writing for Bruce Miller.

Following the Emmy nominations in the summer, Moss let slip some tantalising details for season two.

“Well, I’ve read the outline for the first episode, and it is f***ing ridiculous [Laughs],” she told Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s insane! I can say this: There is literally no way that anyone can guess what happens. You can try, but you won’t do it. It’s incredible.

“We’re really looking to blow people away, and we have every intention to break [the story] open and go even further in all directions. We have no intention of doing anything else than being even more balls to the wall than we were in season one.”

